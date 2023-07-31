TBI investigating deputy death in Cheatham County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deputy with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department passed away over the weekend, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into it.

According to TBI, District Attorney General Ray Crouch requested an investigation into the death of an off-duty Cheatham County deputy this weekend. Special agents responded to a home in the 2300 block of Highway 12 in Ashland City.

The deputy’s name has not been released, and the body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.

TBI confirms the investigation remains open.

