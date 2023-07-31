Sumner Co. SROs share their back-to-school photos

Deputies pose in unique and humorous ways for the first day of school.(Sumner County Schools)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Summer is over for students returning to school this week.

School Resource Officers in Sumner County Schools shared their excitement to be back with some back-to-school photos.

“Students are not the only ones excited to return to school today,” Sumner County Schools Communications Coordinator Kelly Flood said. “Sumner County School Resource Officers are back at it bright and early this morning.”

The photos featured unique and out-of-the-box poses, and some included humorous signs that read “My first day of school” and “Please hit snooze.”

