Sumner Co. SROs share their back-to-school photos

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Summer is over for students returning to school this week.

School Resource Officers in Sumner County Schools shared their excitement to be back with some back-to-school photos.

“Students are not the only ones excited to return to school today,” Sumner County Schools Communications Coordinator Kelly Flood said. “Sumner County School Resource Officers are back at it bright and early this morning.”

The photos featured unique and out-of-the-box poses, and some included humorous signs that read “My first day of school” and “Please hit snooze.”

