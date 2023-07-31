Students past due on lunch charges to receive ‘alternate meal’ in Humprey’s Co.

School Lunches
School Lunches(Canva)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new policy at Humphreys County Schools is causing a stir as students will be given an “alternate meal” if they’re behind on lunch charges, according to Humphreys County School Nutrition.

The policy in question, brought up by Humphreys County School Nutrition on Facebook, states that students won’t be able to charge more than two lunches.

After the two charges, “The students will be given an alternate meal of a peanut butter/cheese sandwich and a milk until balances are paid. Thank you for your help and cooperation in this matter,” the Facebook post stated.

In the post, Humphreys County School Nutrition urges parents to read the student/parent handbook for more details on this policy change. WSMV4 has reached out for more information on this policy and for the student/parent handbook.

Commenters are in an uproar over the new policy, and you can find the original post below:

There are new Policies that were voted in by the Humphreys County School Board for the 2023/2024 school year regarding...

Posted by Humphreys County School Nutrition on Friday, July 28, 2023

