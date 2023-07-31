Shoppers say grocery tax holiday is a big help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Most grocery items will be tax free in Tennessee will be tax free for three monts beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1. Alcohol, tobacco, candy and prepared food will not qualify for the tax holiday. Each Tennessee family is expected to save $100 in taxes, according the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Some shoppers said the holiday will help a lot.

Barry Grisham is thinking about a lot of people when he goes to he grocery store.

“Three girls, Olivia, Kendall and Channing,” Grisham said.

Add their husbands and one granddaughter, who Grisham said, “She’s the light of our life.”

He said they always have family gatherings with the entire family.

”I think it’s very beneficial especially having a large family like we do, spending a large amount of money it really, really does help and benefit all of the families not just us,” he said.

Some of that shopping Grisham gets done at The Produce Place.

“When our cusotmers shop here, they’re literally putting my paycheck into my pocket,” The Produce Place General Manager Christy Temps said.

The shop is a locally owned and operated grocery store in Sylvan Park. Temps said the tax holiday is going to help a lot of their customers because produce is so expensive.

“It’s just impossible for people to fit it into their budgets sometimes which is really sad,” Temps said.

Grisham said it will certainly help him.

”We always shop and eat a lot of fresh produce anyway so any savings I can get in buying more of that will certainly benefit us in the long run,” he said.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue shared this post that shows examples of what qualifies as tax free.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.