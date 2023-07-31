Shoppers say grocery tax holiday is a big help

The Tennessee grocery tax holiday lasts three months beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Most grocery items will be tax free from Aug. 1 until Oct. 31.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Most grocery items will be tax free in Tennessee will be tax free for three monts beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1. Alcohol, tobacco, candy and prepared food will not qualify for the tax holiday. Each Tennessee family is expected to save $100 in taxes, according the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Some shoppers said the holiday will help a lot.

Barry Grisham is thinking about a lot of people when he goes to he grocery store.

“Three girls, Olivia, Kendall and Channing,” Grisham said.

Add their husbands and one granddaughter, who Grisham said, “She’s the light of our life.”

He said they always have family gatherings with the entire family.

”I think it’s very beneficial especially having a large family like we do, spending a large amount of money it really, really does help and benefit all of the families not just us,” he said.

Some of that shopping Grisham gets done at The Produce Place.

“When our cusotmers shop here, they’re literally putting my paycheck into my pocket,” The Produce Place General Manager Christy Temps said.

The shop is a locally owned and operated grocery store in Sylvan Park. Temps said the tax holiday is going to help a lot of their customers because produce is so expensive.

“It’s just impossible for people to fit it into their budgets sometimes which is really sad,” Temps said.

Grisham said it will certainly help him.

”We always shop and eat a lot of fresh produce anyway so any savings I can get in buying more of that will certainly benefit us in the long run,” he said.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue shared this post that shows examples of what qualifies as tax free.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Middle Tennessee lottery player one number shy of winning Mega Millions jackpot
FILE
Metro Police identify man killed in stabbing near Downtown Nashville
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Woman dies after teen crashes into parked semi on I-65 overnight, police said
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Storm damage in Mount Juliet on 7/29
‘It was just madness’: Storms, heavy winds knock down several trees in Mount Juliet

Latest News

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Former correctional officer faces child sex charges
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2010, file photo, a Yellow Freight/Roadway Express truck travels east on...
Yellow Corporation closure to leave 30,000 out of work
power lines generic
South Nashville homeowners frustrated amid after constant power outages
MPD investigating the scene on McCrory Avenue and Avon Road.
Man shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside school, MPD says
Josef Newgarden (center) on the winners' stand
State proclaims Josef Newgarden Day ahead of Music City Grand Prix