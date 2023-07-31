NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cruise, a self-driving car company, is expanding and introducing its driverless taxis to Nashville.

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt announced the expansion into Music City on July 27 as Nashville is set to be the company’s next robotaxi-enabled city.

Vogt said Nashvillians will see driverless Cruise autonomous vehicles (AV) in a few months. However, it seems the company has already begun testing its service on July 28.

Self-driving taxis coming to Nashville, testing already underway (Cruise)

“Today we are announcing Nashville as our next robotaxi-enabled city! You’ll see driverless @cruise AVs there in a few months. This brings us from 1 city to 7 in about a year - and there are still more to come,” Vogt tweeted.

You can read his full thread on Cruise and its expansion plans below:

Today we are announcing Nashville 🎸as our next robotaxi-enabled city!



You’ll see driverless @cruise AVs there in a few months.



This brings us from 1 city to 7 in about a year - and there are still more to come…



Here’s how👇(1/9) — Kyle Vogt (@kvogt) July 27, 2023

