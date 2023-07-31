Self-driving taxis coming to Nashville, testing already underway

The company’s CEO said that Nashvillians will be seeing driverless Cruise autonomous vehicles (AV) in a few months.
Self-driving taxis coming to Nashville, testing already underway
Self-driving taxis coming to Nashville, testing already underway
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cruise, a self-driving car company, is expanding and introducing its driverless taxis to Nashville.

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt announced the expansion into Music City on July 27 as Nashville is set to be the company’s next robotaxi-enabled city.

Vogt said Nashvillians will see driverless Cruise autonomous vehicles (AV) in a few months. However, it seems the company has already begun testing its service on July 28.

“Today we are announcing Nashville as our next robotaxi-enabled city! You’ll see driverless @cruise AVs there in a few months. This brings us from 1 city to 7 in about a year - and there are still more to come,” Vogt tweeted.

You can read his full thread on Cruise and its expansion plans below:

