Presidential candidate to call for release of Covenant School shooter’s writings during Wednesday presser in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - United States Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will hold a press conference on Wednesday in Nashville to call for the release of the Covenant School shooter’s writings, he announced on Twitter Monday morning.

Ramaswamy said he will host a press conference at the Davidson County Courthouse alongside political commenter Candace Owens, podcaster Shawn Ryan and other community leaders.

“It’s been more than 4 months since a trans psychopath shot & killed 6 innocent people at Covenant High School in Nashville. 4 months and still no answers,” Ramaswamy said on Twitter.

“The FBI & local police committed to releasing the shooter’s written manifesto, but now they’re quietly reneging and trying to sweep this under the rug. We won’t let them. If we don’t own up to it, we’re destined to suffer even worse in the future. On Wednesday at 1 PM CT I will host a press conference at the Davidson County Courthouse to call for the release of the manifesto. Will be joined by @RealCandaceO @ShawnRyan762 & other local community leaders in Nashville.”

