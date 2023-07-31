Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run on Dickerson Pike, safety improvements planned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dickerson Pike is one of the most dangerous and deadly roads in Tennessee for pedestrians, according to TDOT.

The latest victim was a pregnant woman who was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Metro Police are searching for the driver who killed 37-year-old Uoli Mejia Primero in the 3800 block of Dickerson Pike. Officers said she was about six months pregnant.

Primero was crossing Dickerson Pike when she was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound, according to police. MNPD said the crash occurred outside of a crosswalk, as there are no sidewalks or crosswalks in the area.

Walk Bike Nashville said there have been more than 10 deadly crashes on the stretch of road over the past five years. They want to see major changes to improve safety.

“When we design our roads to be safe for pedestrians and safe for cyclists, we actually design them to be safe for everybody,” Wesley Smith said. “We can have high-speed roads. We can have places where people walk and bike. But we can’t have both. We have to take some real drastic and urgent measures to prevent this from happening.”

Smith and his colleagues from Walk Bike went out to survey the scene Monday afternoon to see what could’ve been done to improve safety and prevent this crash. They noticed bus stops without sidewalks to stand on and no safe places to cross from one side of the road to the other.

Justin Higgins lives in the area and said he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash just hours after Primero was killed near the same intersection.

“Look at how many people come through flying. I’m talking about flying!” Higgins said. “Something has got to change because I would hate for my kids to come out here and start walking. I am two seconds up the street. God forbid a car comes flying by. What is going to happen?”

Higgins wants to see more traffic lights, stop signs and other things to slow drivers down. He would also feel more comfortable with protected sidewalks away from fast-moving cars.

TDOT said it recently kicked off a safety project on Dickerson Pike because of the high number of pedestrian deaths. They received federal grant funds to study the area and plan improvements.

This is also the site of TDOT’s first Pedestrian Road Safety Project at the Dickerson Pike intersection with Trinity Lane. A new crosswalk was added last week in this area under this project that is set to be completed by the end of November.

“One lost life is one too many, and we’re committed to making Nashville’s roadways safer for everyone,” an NDOT spokesperson told WSMV in a statement.

NDOT is working on a number of safety initiatives and community meetings under the Vision Zero plan to reduce deadly crashes. That includes sidewalk construction projects that are set to start in August and ongoing right-of-way acquisition. However, several safety improvements will not begin until 2025 or 2026.

