Police: Woman, baby girl missing from New Jersey last seen in Cookeville

They were last seen by the woman’s boyfriend in Cookeville.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman and a 6-month-old baby girl were reported missing from New Jersey, according to the Cookeville Police Department.

On Wednesday, July 26, Tanya Franklin and Aurora Franklin were reported missing by Tanya’s parents, police said.

Police said Tanya and Aurora were reportedly last seen by Tanya’s boyfriend on July 26 at a Dollar General at 1742 E. Spring Street.

Tanya is 5′10″, 150 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes with a shaved undercut. Police said Tanya has a rebel flag tattoo on her right arm. Aurora is a 6-month-old child with black hair, police said.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Tanya and Aurora, they are asked to call the Cookeville Police Department at (931) 520-5370.

