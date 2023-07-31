Pilot injured after banner plane crashes into ocean near beach

Witnesses said bystanders rushed to the plane to help the pilot to safety. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Officials are investigating after a banner plane crashed onto a South Carolina beach.

WMBF reports the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were called to look into the crash which occurred at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Myrtle Beach.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the pilot of the single-engine PA-18 was the only person on board. He was able to get out of the plane safely.

According to officials, witnesses said bystanders rushed to the crash site to help the pilot get out after the plane hit the water.

Witness Sue Boyd told WMBF she and another woman both called 911 after seeing the crash.

“The banner plane was all of a sudden going down super fast and then it just hit the water and went under. A bunch of civilians came and sprang into action into the water,” she said.

First responders treated the pilot, who was then taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

The plane was removed from the surf via tow truck around 4 p.m. Crews removed the plane’s wings to properly load the aircraft.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Middle Tennessee lottery player one number shy of winning Mega Millions jackpot
FILE
Metro Police identify man killed in stabbing near Downtown Nashville
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Woman dies after teen crashes into parked semi on I-65 overnight, police said
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Storm damage in Mount Juliet on 7/29
‘It was just madness’: Storms, heavy winds knock down several trees in Mount Juliet

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Lots of people are switching to electric cars, but there are some weather-related things to...
How temperature extremes impact EV range
Most grocery items will be tax free from Aug. 1 until Oct. 31.
Three-month grocery tax holiday begins Tuesday
The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center where she and her unborn child later died.
Woman, unborn child killed in hit-and-run
The Pamphile family said Brenda, 18, Carl, 21, and Jovany, 14, were killed in a crash Friday.
3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says