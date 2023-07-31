Neighbor reacts to accidental shooting death of 10-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 10-year-old boy is dead in what police are calling an accidental shooting on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at a home near Percy Priest Lake on Meadowlake Terrace.

In what many call a quiet neighborhood, around 10 a.m., dozens heard sirens.

“I looked out the window and was wondering what in the world has happened,” a nearby neighbor said.

A woman who did not want be identified said she saw police cars lined up in front of her neighbor’s home.

“A little while later, I came outside and asked one of the police officers if there was something going on that I needed to know about,” the neighbor said.

Police said three brothers were playing a video game in an upstairs bedroom when the oldest, a 14-year-old, retrieved a nine-millimeter pistol that was being stored at the top of a closet in the upstairs bedroom.

While the 14-year-old was handling the gun, police said it discharged, hitting the 10-year-old in the head.

“It was really shocking to hear that. So if I still sound a little shaken up, it’s just hard to comprehend,” the neighbor said.

Police said paramedics rushed him to Vanderbilt Pediatrics. Doctors say he died.

“I saw the 14-year-old crying with his dad after it happened,” the neighbor said. “This is probably going to affect him for life.”

It was a tragic accident the neighbor, who used to work with dozens of kids in a nearby hospital, said should have never happened.

“It’s really starting to happen a lot, and it’s really sad,” she said. “I’m really sorry for them, and they are in my prayers.”

Police said they believe this was an accidental shooting and do not believe charges will be filed.

