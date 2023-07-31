National Weather Service confirms up to 80 mile per hour winds hit Mount Juliet

The storm left dozens of trees snapped and uprooted.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a small but intense microburst hit the far northern part of Mount Juliet in the Green Hill area. NWS said winds in that area reached up to 80 miles per hour.

On Saturday afternoon, the Middle Tennessee area and parts of Kentucky experienced severe thunderstorms.

One area that was hit the hardest was the northern side of Mt. Juliet in Wilson County.

A microburst is an intense downburst of winds in a thunderstorm capable of causing damage similar to that of an EF0 tornado

The storm left dozens of trees snapped and uprooted. Several homes had minor roof damage or were damaged by falling trees.

Both NWS and officials with Middle Tennessee Electric said nine power poles and several power lines were blown down resulting in power outages.

Cruz Medina explains the strong storm in Mount Juliet
Man stabbed to death downtown
Metro Police investigate three deadly crashes
Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
Boy killed by brother in accidental shooting