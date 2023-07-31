Nashville-based HCA Healthcare accused of discrimination against former employee in lawsuit

An Asian American employee alleged that HCA Healthcare denied him a promotion in favor of a younger, underqualified white candidate, according to the EEOC’s suit.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - HCA Healthcare, which is based in Nashville, is being sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for violating federal law by refusing to promote an employee due to his age, race and national origin, according to the EEOC.

The EEOC filed the suit against HCA Healthcare and two of its divisions (Tennessee Healthcare Management, Inc. and GME Overhead) for the refusal to promote and later firing the employee in retaliation for complaining internally to his employer about the alleged discrimination.

The EEOC adds that the candidate HCA selected was underqualified, meanwhile, the Asian American employee met all necessary minimum qualifications.

“The employee further alleged that after learning of the stark differences in qualifications between himself and the candidate, he complained to his employer about the perceived discrimination. After the employee complained, HCA Healthcare retaliated in the form of write-ups, berating him, and, ultimately, termination,” the EEOC said.

The EEOC said this alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This act prohibits employers from discriminating against employees due to their race or national origin and retaliating because the employee opposed discrimination by complaining.

“The EEOC filed suit (EEOC v. HCA Healthcare, Inc. et al., Civil Action No. 3:23-cv-00777) in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville Division, after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process,” the EEOC said.

“The EEOC seeks injunctive relief prohibiting the defendants from discriminating against their employees because of age, race, and national origin, and from retaliating against employees in the future, as well as monetary relief.”

