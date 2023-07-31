MNPD, NFD prep for inaugural charity basketball game

The exhibition will benefit the James Bess Foundation, which grants wishes to adults battling terminal illness.
MNPD plays NFD for charity in Nashville.
MNPD plays NFD for charity in Nashville.(James Bess Foundation)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The first responders of Nashville will be raising funds to help the lives of terminally-ill patients while competing in a friendly game of hoops later this month.

The inaugural “Clash of the First Responders” will feature the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Nashville Fire Department in a charity basketball game to benefit the James Bess Foundation on August 14.

The James Bess Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps grant adults dealing with a terminal illness experience one last wish. The foundation is named after James Bess, who was diagnosed with brain cancer and died before realizing his greatest wish - meeting Garth Brooks, according to the release.

The James Bess Foundation said it has granted 34 wishes to patients since it began its mission in August 2017.

The charity basketball game between the MNPD and NFD will take place at the KIPP Nashville Prep School gymnasium at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public and tickets are $5. Children age 5 and under are free. Information about this event and others can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

