Man shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside school, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate a shooting involving a Memphis police officer.

The shooting happened at McCrory Avenue near Avon Road in the Berclair area around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

Police said the man had previously fired shots outside a school earlier in the afternoon.

Police were called to Margolin Hebrew Academy at 12:20 p.m. when the suspect attempted to enter the building with a gun.

After he was unable to get inside, shots were fired outside the school.

Nobody was injured, and the suspect left the scene in a red pickup truck.

The American Jewish Committee released this statement following the shooting:

My prayers are with the Memphis Jewish community after a man with a handgun attacked the Margolin Hebrew Academy in Tennessee. Thankfully, according to news reports, there were no victims and law enforcement acted swiftly to mitigate the threat. We remain in touch with our local partners to provide assistance on the ground.

School officials were able to give police a photo of the suspect and a description of the vehicle.

From there, officers were able to find the driver and pull him over.

The man then got out of the vehicle with a gun, and an officer fired.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses say they heard four to five shots fired.

Police Chief CJ Davis released the following statement:

“I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass shooting situation today. Many thanks to our neighboring jurisdictions for also providing critical information to stop the suspect’s actions.”

Memphis-Shelby County Schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown, which has since been lifted.

