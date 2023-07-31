Homeless man arrested following fatal stabbing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homeless man is facing criminal homicide charges after he allegedly stabbed and killed another homeless man in downtown Nashville over the weekend, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police say officers arrested 37-year-old Cody Watson for Saturday night’s murder of 32-year-old Marquis D. Churchwell. The stabbing occurred in the 150 block of Representative John Lewis Way near Church Street.

Previous Coverage Metro Police identify man killed in stabbing near Downtown Nashville

Watson and Churchwell were both homeless, according to police. Watson was identified on Monday through a private company’s surveillance video as the suspect involved in the stabbing just before midnight. The video shows the two exchanging words on the sidewalk prior to the stabbing.

Police say officers spotted Watson on Representative John Lewis Way at Broadway and took him into custody.

Officers this afternoon arrested Cody Watson, 37, for Sat night's stabbing murder of Marquis Churchwell, 32, on Rep John Lewis Way near Church St. Detectives identified Watson as the suspect today. Both men were homeless. The stabbing occurred after brief words btwn the two. pic.twitter.com/WwIzis01Al — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.