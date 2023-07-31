Homeless man arrested following fatal stabbing in Nashville
The man was identified on Monday through a private company’s surveillance video as the suspect involved in the stabbing just before midnight.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homeless man is facing criminal homicide charges after he allegedly stabbed and killed another homeless man in downtown Nashville over the weekend, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Police say officers arrested 37-year-old Cody Watson for Saturday night’s murder of 32-year-old Marquis D. Churchwell. The stabbing occurred in the 150 block of Representative John Lewis Way near Church Street.
Previous Coverage
Watson and Churchwell were both homeless, according to police. Watson was identified on Monday through a private company’s surveillance video as the suspect involved in the stabbing just before midnight. The video shows the two exchanging words on the sidewalk prior to the stabbing.
Police say officers spotted Watson on Representative John Lewis Way at Broadway and took him into custody.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.