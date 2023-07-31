First Alert Forecast: Small break in humidity

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return later this week
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A nice break in humidity Tuesday. Showers & storms hold off until Wednesday and continue each day after that.

Seasonable weather can be expected for a while before storms and heat return.
THROUGH TUESDAY:

Very pleasant weather will develop this evening.

Temperatures will drop quite a bit, back into the 60s for most and 50s for select spots near/along the Cumberland Plateau by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be even less humid than today. If you’re able, take advantage of some outdoor time during the morning. Heat will build some during the afternoon -- high, 90. Then, Tuesday evening, lovely conditions will take over again.

WEDNESDAY:

More clouds in the area expected on Wednesday. A few showers will be possible. A thunderstorm or two may even impact our northwesternmost counties.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Scattered showers and storms will become more likely on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY:

Spotty storms are expected this weekend, with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy with and isolated thundershowers or two, high in the low 90s.

