First Alert Forecast: Seasonable week with lower humidity for a few days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Humidity will be lowest on Tuesday. Showers & storms hold off until Wednesday or beyond.

THROUGH TUESDAY:

This afternoon will feature sunshine, a few high clouds, no rain chance, and dropping humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for most.

Very pleasant weather will develop this evening.

Temperatures will drop quite a bit, back into the 60s for most and 50s for select spots near/along the Cumberland Plateau by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be even less humid than today. If you’re able, take advantage of some outdoor time during the morning. Heat will build some during the afternoon -- high, 90. Then, tomorrow evening, lovely conditions will take over again.

WEDNESDAY:

We’ll have more clouds in the area on Wednesday. A few showers will be possible. A thunderstorm or two may even impact our northwesternmost counties.

THURSDAY & BEYOND:

Showers and storms will become more likely on Thursday and Friday. Humidity will increase significantly on Thursday and remain high until further notice.

Spotty storms are expected this weekend.

