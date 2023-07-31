First Alert Forecast: Lower humidity for a few days

A nice break from the extreme heat continues.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ll get a nice break from the sweltering heat for a few days. Temperatures will be more seasonable with lower humidity.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Midstate. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. With high pressure in control and the lower humidity levels, this will allow overnight temperatures to be cooler, too, falling to the 60s.

Today's forecast
Today's forecast

It will be nice again tomorrow and even a little cooler. Expect highs to reach the upper 80s with another day of lower humidity.

After a few dry days, rain will return by the middle of the week. We could see a few pop-up showers on Wednesday through the day.

A better chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms comes on Thursday. That unsettled pattern will last into Friday, as well. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.

A few showers will linger into the weekend. There’s a small chance of a few isolated thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. It will be a littler warmer by the weekend, too. Highs will climb back to the low 90s with a little more humidity.

