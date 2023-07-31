Deputies find Bowling Green man ‘passed out’ in running car wearing body armor, rifle in lap & pounds of drugs

Following a search of his vehicle, deputies found four loaded guns with extra magazines, nearly three pounds of marijuana, 125 THC products, Xanax, cash, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALVATON, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested and facing a slew of charges after deputies found him passed out in a running vehicle wearing body armor with a small compact rifle in his lap, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found 38-year-old Richard Aydt III, of Bowling Green, parked at the Alvaton Express in the driver’s seat of his running vehicle.

Aydt told deputies he had taken narcotics earlier in the day. Following a search of his vehicle, deputies found four loaded guns with extra magazines, nearly three pounds of marijuana, 125 THC products, Xanax, cash, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

WCSO said he’s facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

