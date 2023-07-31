Caught on camera: Police search for ‘creative credit card crook’ in Franklin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are working to catch what they’re calling a “creative credit card crook,” who was caught on camera.

Police said the thief arrived in a white truck at a Cool Springs home moments after a Wayfair delivery driver dropped off some boxes.

The homeowner reportedly did not place the order and was unaware of the delivery being made that day. Police said the homeowner’s credit card had been compromised and that the thief used the home address associated with the card for the delivery to avoid suspicion.

“The thief placed several fraudulent orders, with a combined loss totaling more than $6,000. There is a cash reward for information, so call Crime Stoppers if you recognize the man in this video,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.