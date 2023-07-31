Caught on camera: Police search for ‘creative credit card crook’ in Franklin

“The thief placed several fraudulent orders, with a combined loss totaling more than $6,000.”
Franklin Police working to identify creative credit card crook
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are working to catch what they’re calling a “creative credit card crook,” who was caught on camera.

Police said the thief arrived in a white truck at a Cool Springs home moments after a Wayfair delivery driver dropped off some boxes.

The homeowner reportedly did not place the order and was unaware of the delivery being made that day. Police said the homeowner’s credit card had been compromised and that the thief used the home address associated with the card for the delivery to avoid suspicion.

“The thief placed several fraudulent orders, with a combined loss totaling more than $6,000. There is a cash reward for information, so call Crime Stoppers if you recognize the man in this video,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Middle Tennessee lottery player one number shy of winning Mega Millions jackpot
FILE
Metro Police identify man killed in stabbing near Downtown Nashville
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Woman dies after teen crashes into parked semi on I-65 overnight, police said
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Storm damage in Mount Juliet on 7/29
‘It was just madness’: Storms, heavy winds knock down several trees in Mount Juliet

Latest News

Seasonable weather can be expected for a while before storms and heat return.
First Alert Forecast: Small break in humidity
Franklin Police working to identify creative credit card crook
Franklin Police working to identify creative credit card crook
HCA Healthcare logo, 2023
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare accused of discrimination against former employee in lawsuit
Electric vehicles not as efficient when driving in extreme temperatures