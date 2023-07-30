Woman, unborn child killed in hit-and-run crash on Dickerson Pike, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a woman and her unborn child were killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight on Dickerson Pike.

Police say they need the public’s help in identifying the driver that killed 37-year-old Uoli Mejia Primero in the 3800 block of Dickerson Pike at about 3:15 a.m. Primero was about six months pregnant, according to MNPD.

Primero was crossing Dickerson Pk. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound. The driver did not stop and fled the scene of the accident, police said. MNPD adds this crash occurred outside of a crosswalk.

Primero was taken to Skyline Medical Center where she and her unborn child later died.

“Anyone with information about the hit-and-run vehicle/driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward,” MNPD said.

