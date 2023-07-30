Woman dies after teen crashes into parked semi on I-65 overnight, police said

Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old woman died overnight after a teen crashed into a parked semi-truck on I-65 South near Trinity Lane, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said the woman was in the front seat as 19-year-old Landon Turner was driving his 2002 Honda Accord south on I-65 when he veered off the right shoulder and struck a parked semi-truck.

Turner, of Nashville, was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries; the woman died at the scene of the crash.

Police said there were no signs of impairment from Turner, who may have possibly fallen asleep prior to the crash. Both Turner and the woman were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck, 61-year-old Stanley Dobson, of Virginia, was asleep in his vehicle at the time of the crash and was issued a misdemeanor citation for prohibited parking.

