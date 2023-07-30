Three dead following two overnight car crashes across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people died in two separate car crashes overnight across Nashville, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The first fatal crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday on I-65 South near the Trinity exit. One person died as a result of this crash, according to police.

Police say the second crash left two people dead in the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike at about 3:15 a.m.

No further details were released on either of these fatal crashes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

