Teen shoots, kills brother in accidental shooting near Percy Priest, Metro Police say

Police said it was an accidental shooting.
A 10-year-old is dead after their 14-year-old sibling shot them in the head and killed them in...
A 10-year-old is dead after their 14-year-old sibling shot them in the head and killed them in a home near Percy Priest Lake, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 10-year-old is dead after their 14-year-old brother accidentally shot and killed them in a home near Percy Priest Lake, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

On Sunday around 10:40 a.m., police received a call about the shooting in the 3400 block of Meadowlake Terrace.

Police said the teen and the child were upstairs playing video games when they found a gun.

According to police, the teen and the child did not know the gun was loaded. The 14-year-old allegedly shot the 10-year-old in the head.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where he died, police said.

Police believe it was an accidental shooting and said they do not anticipate any charges.

