Popular convenience store Wawa coming to this Middle Tennessee city

The city of Springfield confirmed to SBN that Wawa has submitted plans to open on the former Rite-Aid property at the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Tom Austin Highway.
Wawa
Wawa
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - It looks like the popular convenience store, Wawa, will be opening up a location in Springfield, according to Smokey Barn News.

The city of Springfield confirmed to SBN that Wawa has submitted plans to open on the former Rite-Aid property at the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Tom Austin Highway.

Back in the Nashville area, a new Wawa location was proposed for Bellevue, that news broke back in April.

The gas station, convenience store hybrid is looking to break ground on its first Nashville location, according to Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenburg.

The store would be located across the street from the Tire Discounters and Zaxby’s off Highway 100 in Bellevue. According to reports, efforts to construct the new location would not happen until 2025.

Wawa currently has stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macon County Sgt. William Cherry was killed in a crash July 29, 2023.
Macon County sergeant killed in head-on, wrong-way crash
George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.
Nissan Stadium issues shelter-in-place advisory ending George Strait concert early
Driver killed in Rutherford County crash identified
Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: More Storms Overnight
A Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon until 7:00 P.M.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat and a few storms

Latest News

MGN police lights
Three dead following two overnight car crashes across Nashville
FILE
Man stabbed, killed in downtown Nashville
First Alert Forecast: Some relief from the extreme heat
Today's high temperatures
First Alert Forecast: Some relief from the extreme heat