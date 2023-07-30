Nearly 5,000 customers without power in Edgehill area, NES working to restore power

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An equipment issue has left nearly 5,000 customers without power in the Edgehill area on Sunday morning, according to the Nashville Electric Service.

NES says crews are working to restore power in the area.

“We’re experiencing a large outage in the Edgehill area. Crews are responding now to make the necessary repairs to restore power,” NES said.

No estimated restoration time was reported.

“I do not have access to the crews on-site so I am unable to predict a restoration time. They will move as quickly as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience,” NES said on Twitter.

