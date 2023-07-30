Nearly 5,000 customers without power in Edgehill area, NES working to restore power

No estimated restoration time was reported.
Nearly 5,000 customers without power in Edgehill area, NES working to restore power
Nearly 5,000 customers without power in Edgehill area, NES working to restore power(NES)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An equipment issue has left nearly 5,000 customers without power in the Edgehill area on Sunday morning, according to the Nashville Electric Service.

NES says crews are working to restore power in the area.

“We’re experiencing a large outage in the Edgehill area. Crews are responding now to make the necessary repairs to restore power,” NES said.

No estimated restoration time was reported.

“I do not have access to the crews on-site so I am unable to predict a restoration time. They will move as quickly as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience,” NES said on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macon County Sgt. William Cherry was killed in a crash July 29, 2023.
Macon County sergeant killed in head-on, wrong-way crash
George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.
Nissan Stadium issues shelter-in-place advisory ending George Strait concert early
Driver killed in Rutherford County crash identified
Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: More Storms Overnight
A Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon until 7:00 P.M.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat and a few storms

Latest News

Traffic Crash
Woman, unborn child killed in hit-and-run crash on Dickerson Pike, police say
Three dead following two overnight car crashes across Nashville
Man stabbed, killed in downtown Nashville
Moving Truck
Tennessee among top 10 states where high-earning Americans are moving to, study says