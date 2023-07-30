Motorcyclist dead after 2-vehicle crash near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into an SUV on Sunday morning near the Nashville airport, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Filemone Gerges, 26, of Nashville, was driving his motorcycle westbound on Murfreesboro Pike when the driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Priscilla Edwards, of Baton Rouge, turned left onto Murfreesboro Pike. As she turned, the motorcycle hit the front of the car, Metro Police said.

Gerges was taken to Vanderbilt where he died.

Edwards was also taken to a local hospital and had non-critical injuries, police said.

A witness told police the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

“There were no signs of impairment on the part of either Edwards or Gerges,” Police said.

Metro Police said they will continue investigating the crash.

