Middle Tennessee lottery player one number shy of winning Mega Millions jackpot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee player was one number away from notching the massive Mega Millions jackpot on Friday’s drawing.

The Tennessee Lottery says two players matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball on July 28 to win the base prize of $10,000.

The big winners bought tickets in Murfreesboro and Clinton. The Murfreesboro player added the Megaplier option to quintuple their prize to $50,000 since the Megaplier number drawn was five.

That ticket was sold at Kroger on Lascassas Pike.

“As the mighty Mega Millions jackpot continues its climb—now at $1.05 billion for Tuesday—thousands of Tennessee players win from the game’s other prize levels,” the lottery said.

