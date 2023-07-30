Man stabbed, killed in downtown Nashville

No suspect has been arrested at this time.
FILE
FILE(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was stabbed and killed in downtown Nashville late Saturday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the 400 block of Church Street just before midnight.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

