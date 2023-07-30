Man stabbed, killed in downtown Nashville
No suspect has been arrested at this time.
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was stabbed and killed in downtown Nashville late Saturday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.
Police say the victim was stabbed in the 400 block of Church Street just before midnight.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
