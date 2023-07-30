‘It was just madness’: Storms, heavy winds knock down several trees in Mount Juliet

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds are without power in the Mount Juliet area after strong storms on Saturday afternoon took down trees and powerlines.

According to Wilson County Emergency Management, a total of nine power poles were broken and damaged in the Northwest Mount Juliet area.

Saturday’s storms produced damaging winds that could have reached up to 60 miles per hour or higher. Those damaging winds uprooted trees as large as 20 feet tall.

Neighbors described the storm as a dark cloud that came out of nowhere and poured down rain.

One man said the rain came down so hard that he and his family pulled over on the side of the road.

“It was just madness,” said Andrew Duhamel, a homeowner in Mount Juliet. “Even driving 30 miles per hour, we couldn’t even see. People were already stopping because the wind was so strong, and the rain was so powerful you couldn’t even see.”

Duhamel said that’s when the wind picked up, and trees started falling onto the road.

“It happened so fast, we didn’t even think anything was happening,” Duhamel said. “We just thought it was hard rain for a minute, and the next thing you know the whole town was devastated.”

One area that was especially hit hard by the storm was Saundersville Ferry Road near the Lakeview Elementary community.

Storm damage in Mount Juliet on 7/29 (WSMV)

Firefighters used chainsaws to clear the roads, and emergency crews shut off live power lines.

Some people said expect their power to be out for days, however, officials said it could be on within a matter of hours.

An official with the Middle Tennessee Electric company said the largest outage in the Mount Juliet area should be restored in about an hour. They said the Bellwood Road area should expect power in about five to six hours.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.