Five people shot in Michigan

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday morning(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Five people were shot in Lansing, Michigan, WILX reports.

Lansing Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Holmes Road around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital. Due to the size of the crowd, the Lansing Police Department requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions.

Five shooting victims were identified ranging in age from 16 to 26 years old. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition.

Police detained several suspects and recovered multiple firearms from the scene.

This is an active investigation and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene working to determine the events which led up to the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macon County Sgt. William Cherry was killed in a crash July 29, 2023.
Macon County sergeant killed in head-on, wrong-way crash
George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.
Nissan Stadium issues shelter-in-place advisory ending George Strait concert early
Driver killed in Rutherford County crash identified
Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: More Storms Overnight
A Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon until 7:00 P.M.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat and a few storms

Latest News

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national...
Consumer demand for speed and convenience drives labor unrest among workers in Hollywood and at UPS
First Alert Forecast: Some relief from the extreme heat
Today's high temperatures
First Alert Forecast: Some relief from the extreme heat
WSMV4's Lydia Fielder reports.
Macon County deputy killed in head-on crash