First Alert Forecast: Slightly Cooler & Less Humid Start to the Week

Humidity will drop to start the week before more humid conditions return late week
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lower humidity to start the week

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Dewpoints will stay in the 60s Monday and Tuesday before humid conditions return late-week.
Dewpoints will stay in the 60s Monday and Tuesday before humid conditions return late-week.(WSMV)

Tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s, and the humidity will be lower than what we had this weekend.

Tuesday will be similar, but temperatures will only rise into the middle and upper 80s.

Highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid 80s as mostly cloudy skies are expected. Some showers are possible late in the day and overnight. Some showers will carry into Thursday morning with embedded storms possible.

The unsettled weather could carry into next weekend. It will be warmer Friday through Sunday, with highs generally in the lower 90s. Off and on showers and storms are looking likely each day. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macon County Sgt. William Cherry was killed in a crash July 29, 2023.
Macon County sergeant killed in head-on, wrong-way crash
George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.
Nissan Stadium issues shelter-in-place advisory ending George Strait concert early
Driver killed in Rutherford County crash identified
Storm damage in Mount Juliet on 7/29
‘It was just madness’: Storms, heavy winds knock down several trees in Mount Juliet
MGN police lights
Three dead following two overnight car crashes across Nashville

Latest News

A 10-year-old is dead after their 14-year-old sibling shot them in the head and killed them in...
Teen shoots, kills brother in accidental shooting near Percy Priest, Metro Police say
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Motorcyclist dead after 2-vehicle crash near Nashville airport
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Middle Tennessee lottery player one number shy of winning Mega Millions jackpot
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Woman dies after teen crashes into parked semi on I-65 overnight, police said