First Alert Forecast: Slightly Cooler & Less Humid Start to the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lower humidity to start the week

Dewpoints will stay in the 60s Monday and Tuesday before humid conditions return late-week. (WSMV)

Tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s, and the humidity will be lower than what we had this weekend.

Tuesday will be similar, but temperatures will only rise into the middle and upper 80s.

Highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid 80s as mostly cloudy skies are expected. Some showers are possible late in the day and overnight. Some showers will carry into Thursday morning with embedded storms possible.

The unsettled weather could carry into next weekend. It will be warmer Friday through Sunday, with highs generally in the lower 90s. Off and on showers and storms are looking likely each day. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week.

