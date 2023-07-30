Fans at George Strait, Chris Stapleton concert face weather woes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of fans geared up for the George Strait concert featuring Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town on Saturday in Nashville.

While many fans said they anticipated the concert for months, one thing they didn’t expect was the heat and rain.

“It’s hot,” Pam Quillen said.

Quillen and her husband said they have been waiting for this concert for months.

“We’ve been trying to stay in the shade and drink water. I’m praying that our seats are in the shade,” Quillen said.

On Saturday, fans faced heat as high as 96 degrees.

“We may have some overheating,” Quillen said.

But for some fans like Emon Alexander, heat is something they’re used to.

“I work outside Monday through Friday, so this ain’t nothing new,” Alexander said.

Ahead of the show, Ascension St. Thomas had paramedics on standby and were warning fans to hydrate. Heat can have many effects on people, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Alexander said he has experienced heat exhaustion before.

“One time I was at Nashville Shores and it’s kind of like you get dizzy and start seeing stars,” Alexander explained. “Your body will just shut down, and you end up collapsing. After that, you just got to get electrolytes and water to get your system going back.”

Alexander said to beat the heat, he recommends using cold rags.

“Throw it on your neck for a little bit and really cover as much of your skin as you can because it keeps the sun off your body,” Alexander said.

In addition to the extreme heat, fans also had to deal with a weather delay. Just before 5 p.m. Nissan Stadium issued a shelter-in-place advisory for fans attending the concert.

Stadium officials issued the advisory due to severe thunderstorms that passed through the mid-state, including Nashville.

A little less than an hour later, the shelter-in-place was lifted.

Just before 10 p.m., when the show ended, Nissan Stadium issued another shelter-in-place protocol for those leaving. The George Strait concert had to end early because of the storms.

