Summertown man indicted on arson charges

Robert Ream, 32, is charged with two counts of arson.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Summertown man has been indicted on arson charges following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On June 29, TBI fire investigators joined the Lawrence County Fire and Rescue and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in investigating two fires that occurred in Summertown, according to a TBI media release.

TBI said the first fire occurred June 28 on Dukes Park Road, and the second took place June 29 on Davis Street. Investigators found both fires were started suspiciously.

“During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that indicated Robert Ream was the person responsible for setting the fires,” the TBI said in the media release.

On July 25, the Lawrence County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging the 32-year-old with two counts of arson.

Ream was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

