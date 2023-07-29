Silver Alert issued for missing Lebanon man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Lebanon man who was last seen at his home on Friday afternoon.

Lebanon Police said Gregory Cook, 67, left his home on Carver Lane at 3 p.m. on foot in an unknown direction. Cook has limited mobility and delayed speech, according to police.

Cook has stated before that he wished to go to Memphis.

He is 5′10″ and weighs 265 pounds with balding, black hair. He was last seen wearing gray or navy sweatpants and blue and white shoes. His shirt color is unknown.

If you have information about Cook’s whereabouts, call Lebanon Police at 615-444-2323 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

***SILVER ALERT***



The Lebanon Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating Gregory Cook. Mr. Cook was last seen around 3PM today. Mr. Cook has limited mobility and delayed speech. More info can be found below. pic.twitter.com/tcsW0QV7kM — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) July 28, 2023

