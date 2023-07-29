Silver Alert issued for missing Lebanon man
Gregory Cook was last seen Friday afternoon when he left his Carver Lane home on foot.
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Lebanon man who was last seen at his home on Friday afternoon.
Lebanon Police said Gregory Cook, 67, left his home on Carver Lane at 3 p.m. on foot in an unknown direction. Cook has limited mobility and delayed speech, according to police.
Cook has stated before that he wished to go to Memphis.
He is 5′10″ and weighs 265 pounds with balding, black hair. He was last seen wearing gray or navy sweatpants and blue and white shoes. His shirt color is unknown.
If you have information about Cook’s whereabouts, call Lebanon Police at 615-444-2323 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).
