Silver Alert canceled after Lebanon man found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lebanon man has been found safe after he went missing Friday afternoon.

Lebanon Police said Gregory Cook, 67, left his home on Carver Lane at 3 p.m. on foot in an unknown direction. Cook has limited mobility and delayed speech, according to police, so the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert.

TBI announced Saturday morning Cook had been found safe.

Pleased to report that Gregory Cook has been located, and is safe. pic.twitter.com/4zCk0qjzEY — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.