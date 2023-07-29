Silver Alert canceled after Lebanon man found safe

Gregory Cook was last seen Friday afternoon when he left his Carver Lane home on foot.
By Chuck Morris and Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lebanon man has been found safe after he went missing Friday afternoon.

Lebanon Police said Gregory Cook, 67, left his home on Carver Lane at 3 p.m. on foot in an unknown direction. Cook has limited mobility and delayed speech, according to police, so the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert.

TBI announced Saturday morning Cook had been found safe.

