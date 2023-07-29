Silver Alert canceled after Lebanon man found safe
Gregory Cook was last seen Friday afternoon when he left his Carver Lane home on foot.
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lebanon man has been found safe after he went missing Friday afternoon.
Lebanon Police said Gregory Cook, 67, left his home on Carver Lane at 3 p.m. on foot in an unknown direction. Cook has limited mobility and delayed speech, according to police, so the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert.
TBI announced Saturday morning Cook had been found safe.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.