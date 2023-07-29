Rutherford County first responders practice active shooter drill before school starts

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police arrested a 23-year-old Hendersonville man for threatening to shoot up a school. Landon Brassfield worked at a Murfreesboro business where he told his coworkers his plans. Murfreesboro Police went to his house where they found a gun in his car.

Murfreesboro Police said Brassfield worked at Rooms To Go in Murfreesboro where he told employees Thursday, “I need to get a gun and shoot up a school” because “it’s in my blood.”

Police said they charged him for threats of mass violence after they found the gun he claimed he bought two days before.

This all comes as first responders learned this week what to do in an active shooter situation at a school.

They practiced active shooter drills at Overall Creek Elementary School all week, and Friday they executed a drill that required all hands on deck. There were ambulances, a commander center, even a media staging site so WSMV4 could practice getting information quickly to viewers.

First responders practiced two scenarios – one if students were present and one without.

Participants were seen being wheeled and carried out of the school and put in an ambulance as if they were wounded.

“It’s vital, it’s absolutely vital,” said Murfreesboro Police Captain Cary Gensemer. “I mean God forbid it happens here.”

“We try to do some sort of exercise as frequently as possible, but it’s difficult when you’re dealing with the schools. You have to make sure it’s like today – summertime when the kids are out.”

While they can’t disclose everything they do to keep kids safe for security reasons, he said it’s important they all practice together.

“We build relationships when we are out here,” said Gensemer. “So, if a scenario happens, it’s not going to be the first time these police officers work with these paramedics or these firefighters.”

Murfreesboro Police said it has a plan for all the schools in the area and a reunification center for parents should an active shooter situation happen.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.