Police seeking to identify Clarksville vehicle theft suspects

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for thieves broke into several vehicles on Neptune Drive between July 11 and 19.

Images of the suspects and people of interest were caught on video surveillance cameras.

The Clarksville Police Department continues to urge the public to “Park Smart.”

Lock your vehicle

Secure your valuables (including firearms)

Take your keys/key fob with you

Don’t leave your vehicle running and unattended

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Cody Heath at 931-648-0656, ext. 5223. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.

