PHOTOS: House fire under investigation in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Montgomery County.

Clarksville Fire Rescue, alongside Montgomery County Fire Services, responded to the Tylertown Road house fire Friday afternoon. Photos posted by Clarksville Fire Rescue show the home billowing with smoke and flames and multiple vehicles charred by the blaze.

Eventually, firefighters were able to get the fire under control, despite a limited water supply.

“The heat advisory made it a challenging scene,” Clarksville Fire Rescue wrote in a Facebook post. “We had plenty of personnel and firefighters were rotated in & out to rehab and rehydrate. There were over 60 first responders on the scene.”

Luckily, the homeowner was out of town and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of Saturday morning.

The home was set back 500 yards off the main road, Clarksville Fire Rescue said, limiting the water supply. (Clarksville Fire Rescue)

