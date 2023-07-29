PHOTOS: House fire under investigation in Montgomery County

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of Saturday morning.
A house fire in Montgomery County is under investigation.
A house fire in Montgomery County is under investigation.(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Montgomery County.

Clarksville Fire Rescue, alongside Montgomery County Fire Services, responded to the Tylertown Road house fire Friday afternoon. Photos posted by Clarksville Fire Rescue show the home billowing with smoke and flames and multiple vehicles charred by the blaze.

Eventually, firefighters were able to get the fire under control, despite a limited water supply.

“The heat advisory made it a challenging scene,” Clarksville Fire Rescue wrote in a Facebook post. “We had plenty of personnel and firefighters were rotated in & out to rehab and rehydrate. There were over 60 first responders on the scene.”

Luckily, the homeowner was out of town and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of Saturday morning.

A house fire in Montgomery County is under investigation.
A house fire in Montgomery County is under investigation.(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
A house fire in Montgomery County is under investigation.
A house fire in Montgomery County is under investigation.(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
The home was set back 500 yards off the main road, Clarksville Fire Rescue said, limiting the...
The home was set back 500 yards off the main road, Clarksville Fire Rescue said, limiting the water supply.(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
A house fire in Montgomery County is under investigation.
A house fire in Montgomery County is under investigation.(Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for this Nissan Quest.
Clarksville PD determines no crime was committed after woman heard yelling from vehicle
A Nashville Uber driver was attacked in May.
Uber passenger who attacked Nashville driver ID’d as Franklin realtor
Macon County Sgt. William Cherry was killed in a crash July 29, 2023.
Macon County sergeant killed in head-on, wrong-way crash
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
A man can be seen pulling a gun during an alleged road rage incident in Robertson County on...
Man arrested for armed road rage incident in Robertson County

Latest News

Fire generic
Summertown man indicted on arson charges
FILE
‘Rest easy, brother’: Agencies mourn loss of sergeant killed in wrong-way crash
FILE
What you need to know: Aug. 3 Metro General Election, House special elections
Driver killed in Rutherford County crash identified