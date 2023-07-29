Nissan Stadium advises George Strait, Chris Stapleton concert attendees to shelter in place


George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.
George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.(FILE)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nissan Stadium has advised those attending the George Strait concert Saturday night to shelter in place as storms pass through the Nashville area.  

Nissan Stadium officials said lightning is approaching the stadium, so guests should move to covered areas on the stadium’s concourses or ramps, East or West Club levels and other interior shelter areas.

“Please remain calm and follow the instructions of stadium officials. All guests currently in cars, please remain in your vehicle,” stadium staff said in a tweet. “If you are currently seeking shelter at Nissan Stadium, please proceed to any open gate. Please follow Nissan Stadium’s social media accounts for updates.” 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

