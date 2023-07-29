Macon County sergeant killed in head-on, wrong-way crash

The sergeant served in law enforcement for more than a decade, Chief Deputy Kyle Petty said.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYEYYE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Macon County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was killed early Saturday morning while on duty in a wrong-way crash north of Lafayette, according to Chief Deputy Kyle Petty.

The head-on crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Highway 10 North. Sgt. William Cherry died at the crash site, Petty said.

Cherry had more than a decade of experience in law enforcement and has been with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office for several years, according to Petty.

The driver who crossed into Cherry’s driving lane and crashed into the sergeant was flown to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The Tennesee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

