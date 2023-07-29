First Alert Weather Day: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight

Storms could feature damaging winds and hail
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rounds of strong storms will move through this evening and tonight

Strong to severe storms are possible this evening and overnight.
Strong to severe storms are possible this evening and overnight.(WSMV)

It will be an unsettled evening and night across the Mid State. Some counties may be eventually included in a Severe Thunderstorms Watch later this evening. Storms will be capable of damaging winds (60+ mph), and some hail. Folks attending the George Straight concert at Nissan Stadium should have ways to receive warnings.

Sunday may start off with a few lingering showers early on, otherwise, partly cloudy skies can be expected. Highs will be in the lower 90s. A stray shower is possible.

The start of the week will be fantastic! The humidity will drop a bit, leaving it feeling a bit more comfortable. Partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s can be expected Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and maybe a stray storm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. The heat is back to end the week.

As a warm front moves into the Mid State, highs will rise back into the low and middle 90s for Thursday and Friday. Isolated storms are possible both days.

A cold front could bring scattered showers and storms to the Mid State next Saturday. Check back for updates throughout the week.

