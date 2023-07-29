First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat and a few storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the Midstate until 7:00 p.m. Heat Index Values, or “feels like temperatures”, will range from 100º to 110º this afternoon.

With the extreme heat sticking around again today, you’ll want to limit your time outdoors. Take plenty of shade or A/C breaks and stay hydrated. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s this afternoon, but it will feel like the 100s most of the day.

Later tonight, a few storms will move into the area. Most of the activity will stay north of I-40 in Southern Kentucky and the Upper Cumberland Plateau, but Nashville could get an isolated storm or two. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty wind and heavy downpours, maybe some hail, too.

Sunday brings a little relief from the heat. Temperatures will be a touch cooler in the low 90s. We could also see a shower or storm during the day to cool us off. Just like tonight, a storm or two tomorrow could also be strong.

Next week will bring more seasonable temperatures. We will be back in the low 90s, even the upper 80s in many spots. It won’t be as humid as it has been, but it will still be a little muggy outside. Lows will be a bit cooler, too, in the mid 60s.

Our next good rain chance is overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Expect a few showers and storms to develop. Thursday’s thunderstorm activity will be rather isolated.

We will also heat back up on Thursday and Friday back into the mid 90s for high temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

