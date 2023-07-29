Firefighters working in extreme heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mulch fire in The Nations area of West Nashville is still burning after four days.

During the heat wave, WSMV4 wanted to check in with Nashville Fire Department to see how their first responders are holding up.

Dozens of firefighters were on the scene, battling not only the flames, but also the extreme heat.

Julia Lee’s daily walk in The Nations feels more intense this week.

“I have only been walking for 30 minutes, but I feel like I have been walking for like two hours,” Lee said. “I am sweating. It is very hot out here.”

While Lee said she feels hot, she can’t imagine how Nashville firefighters feel.

“I would pass out,” Lee said. “I don’t know how they are doing that honestly.”

Firefighters are usually in 50 to 60 pounds of gear.

“It literally feels like you are putting on three to four quilted blankets and then going into a building that could be anywhere from 500 to 900 degrees,” Assistant Chief Jerry Moreland said.

Moreland said when the heat index is above 95 degrees, firefighters are told to take breaks every 15 minutes.

“Remove all their gear,” Moreland said. “Fire buses have fans that mist water. They also have towels they use to soak in the ice water to put on.”

They also have medics on scene to take vitals and make sure they are hydrated. In some cases, they have air conditioned tents to go to.

“In temperatures like this, if we have an extended scene where we will be there a long time, they set this up,” Moreland said.

The key for everyone is plenty of water.

“That is what I would do and stay hydrated before I go on my walks and runs,” Lee said.

