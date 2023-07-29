Firefighters working in extreme heat

First responders are battling not only the flames, but also the heat when responding to calls.
Dozens of firefighters are still on the scene of a mulch fire in West Nashville, battling not only the flames but also the extreme heat.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mulch fire in The Nations area of West Nashville is still burning after four days.

During the heat wave, WSMV4 wanted to check in with Nashville Fire Department to see how their first responders are holding up.

Dozens of firefighters were on the scene, battling not only the flames, but also the extreme heat.

Julia Lee’s daily walk in The Nations feels more intense this week.

“I have only been walking for 30 minutes, but I feel like I have been walking for like two hours,” Lee said. “I am sweating. It is very hot out here.”

Previous coverage
Fumes from mulch fire continue in West Nashville
Mulch fire burns in The Nations neighborhood of Nashville

While Lee said she feels hot, she can’t imagine how Nashville firefighters feel.

“I would pass out,” Lee said. “I don’t know how they are doing that honestly.”

Firefighters are usually in 50 to 60 pounds of gear.

“It literally feels like you are putting on three to four quilted blankets and then going into a building that could be anywhere from 500 to 900 degrees,” Assistant Chief Jerry Moreland said.

Moreland said when the heat index is above 95 degrees, firefighters are told to take breaks every 15 minutes.

“Remove all their gear,” Moreland said. “Fire buses have fans that mist water. They also have towels they use to soak in the ice water to put on.”

They also have medics on scene to take vitals and make sure they are hydrated. In some cases, they have air conditioned tents to go to.

“In temperatures like this, if we have an extended scene where we will be there a long time, they set this up,” Moreland said.

The key for everyone is plenty of water.

“That is what I would do and stay hydrated before I go on my walks and runs,” Lee said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nashville Uber driver was attacked in May.
Uber passenger who attacked Nashville driver ID’d as Franklin realtor
The Dixie Chicks
The Chicks postpone concert in Nashville due to illness
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Gaylord Opryland Polar Express
Christmas comes early as Gaylord Opryland announces The Polar Express as 2023′s theme

Latest News

Murfreesboro first responders take part in active shooter drills at Overall Creek Elementary...
Rutherford County first responders practice active shooter drill before school starts
Mount Juliet Police said a suspect's gun fired during a struggle with officers who were trying...
Suspect shot during struggle with officers after traffic stop
Schools dealing with major teacher shortage
Rutherford County first responders practice active shooter drill before school begins.
Murfreesboro City Schools, police department conduct active shooter training