Fatal crash under investigation in Rutherford County

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash near Christiana late Friday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP confirmed one person died after the crash on U.S. Highway 231 at Walnut Grove Road. THP has not yet released the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

