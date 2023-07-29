Fatal crash under investigation in Rutherford County

THP has not released the identity of the victim.
(Live 5/File)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash near Christiana late Friday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP confirmed one person died after the crash on U.S. Highway 231 at Walnut Grove Road. THP has not yet released the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for this Nissan Quest.
Clarksville PD determines no crime was committed after woman heard yelling from vehicle
A Nashville Uber driver was attacked in May.
Uber passenger who attacked Nashville driver ID’d as Franklin realtor
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Millersville Police Chief Melvin Brown and Assistant Chief Glenn Alred have resigned their...
Photos show unsecured pistol in front seat of booted Millersville police vehicle in Nashville
A man can be seen pulling a gun during an alleged road rage incident in Robertson County on...
Man arrested for armed road rage incident in Robertson County

Latest News

FILE
What you need to know: Aug. 3 Metro General Election, House special elections
Macon County sergeant killed in crash
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
Macon County sergeant killed in head-on, wrong-way crash
A Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon until 7:00 P.M.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat and a few storms