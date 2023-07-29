Clarksville home destroyed by fire

More than 60 first responders were on scene to allow firefighters to rotate in and out to rehab and rehydrate.
A home on Tylertown Road was damaged by a fire on Friday afternoon.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville home was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County Fire Services responded to the fire in the 400 block of Tylertown Road about 3:45 p.m. The home was in the county and was about 500 yards off the main road with a limited water supply.

Because of the heat, there were over 60 first responders on the scene to allow firefighters to rotate in and out to rehab and rehydrate. No injuries were reported.

The homeowner was out of town at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

