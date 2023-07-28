VIDEO: Blackman High School band celebrates end of camp with water balloon fight

Drone video shows the students having blast while celebrating.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Blackman High School band celebrated the end of their band camp with a water balloon fight while being sprayed down by a fire truck.

Drone footage submitted to WSMV4 by Mark Collins shows the students, clearly having a good time throwing water balloons and getting drenched by Murfreesboro Fire Department Ladder 11.

Rutherford County Schools begin the school year on Aug. 8.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

