Uvalde Foundation seeks volunteers to help Covenant School students

Volunteers will undergo training prior to the start of the school year.
Uvalde Foundation for Kids
Uvalde Foundation for Kids(Uvalde Foundation for Kids)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a national nonprofit that is “dedicated to ending school violence” in response to the May 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, is seeking volunteers to help Covenant School students in the 2023/2024 school year.

The Uvalde Foundation (UF) is looking for “STOP NOW” volunteer school patrols.

STOP NOW patrols will be planned for during the opening weeks of the school year as well as weekly throughout the academic season, according to UF.

Those interested in volunteering will undergo training prior to the start of the school year. They will patrol Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.

After the shooting, it was announced that Covenant students and teachers will temporarily move their classes to the Brentwood Hills Church of Christ. Volunteers there will serve as an additional level of positive student and community engagement while also being deterrents to potential dangers to students.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Covenant School will not return to main campus in the fall for classes

Team members will communicate through two-way radios and will be trained in situational awareness and basic intervention with direct contact with law enforcement and school administrators.

Recently, UF participated in the Nashville Metro Council session on school violence. The session was part of an ongoing collaboration to create safe schools throughout Nashville.

UF also immediately responded to the Covenant School tragedy on March 27 with emergency mental health resources and other crisis services.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nashville Uber driver was attacked in May.
Uber passenger who attacked Nashville driver ID’d as Franklin realtor
The Dixie Chicks
The Chicks postpone concert in Nashville due to illness
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
Gaylord Opryland Polar Express
Christmas comes early as Gaylord Opryland announces The Polar Express as 2023′s theme

Latest News

WSMV heat index
Friday afternoon First Alert forecast
A man can be seen pulling a gun during an alleged road rage incident in Robertson County on...
Man arrested for armed road rage incident in Robertson County
Police are looking for this Nissan Quest.
Clarksville detectives investigating after female heard inside van screaming for help
Tennessee in Ten 7-28-2023