Uvalde Foundation seeks volunteers to help Covenant School students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a national nonprofit that is “dedicated to ending school violence” in response to the May 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, is seeking volunteers to help Covenant School students in the 2023/2024 school year.

The Uvalde Foundation (UF) is looking for “STOP NOW” volunteer school patrols.

STOP NOW patrols will be planned for during the opening weeks of the school year as well as weekly throughout the academic season, according to UF.

Those interested in volunteering will undergo training prior to the start of the school year. They will patrol Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.

After the shooting, it was announced that Covenant students and teachers will temporarily move their classes to the Brentwood Hills Church of Christ. Volunteers there will serve as an additional level of positive student and community engagement while also being deterrents to potential dangers to students.

Team members will communicate through two-way radios and will be trained in situational awareness and basic intervention with direct contact with law enforcement and school administrators.

Recently, UF participated in the Nashville Metro Council session on school violence. The session was part of an ongoing collaboration to create safe schools throughout Nashville.

UF also immediately responded to the Covenant School tragedy on March 27 with emergency mental health resources and other crisis services.

