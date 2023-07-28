Tim McGraw to make stop in Nashville on ‘Standing Room Only Tour’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country superstar Tim McGraw will be making a stop in Nashville during his “Standing Room Only Tour.”

The singer, known for his hits like “I Like It, I Love It,” “Live Like You Were Dying,” “Something Like That,” and many more, will embark on a 33-city tour in 2024.

McGraw will be joined by rising star Carly Pearce on all dates as direct support. Both will be making a stop in Nashville on April 25 at the Bridgestone Arena.

Tickets will be available starting Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. local time and can be bought here.

The tour comes after McGraw released his 17th studio album “Standing Room Only.”

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.