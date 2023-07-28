NAACP addresses residents concerns over road conditions along Clarksville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The NAACP held a news conference to address safety concerns along Clarksville Pike where TDOT has a long-term road construction project.

During the news conference, NAACP leaders shared complaints they’ve received from residents in the Bordeaux and Kings Lane communities stating how the construction poses a safety hazard like causing flat tire, low tire pressure, and damaging vehicles due to the potholes and uneven pavement.

“Somebody’s going to have a serious accident out there,” said Rev. Venita Lewis, the Nashville Chapter President of NAACP.

The organization said residents are plagued with long commutes due to congestion in addition to construction equipment being in the roadway.

“This is an important issue for public safety. This is an important issue for quality of life for members of our community,” said Timothy Hughes, the Nashville Chapter Vice President of the NAACP.

The Clarksville Highway project led by TDOT will transform the highway from its current two lanes to four including several traffic upgrades.

“Residents have complained of construction equipment, rock in roads during peak commuting hours in the morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and also during the evening rush hour as they’re trying to get home,” said Lewis.

TDOT told WSMV4 in a statement that this is their first time hearing about these concerns from the NAACP.

“We certainly understand the frustrations and inconveniences construction projects like this can cause. We go to great lengths to alleviate as much as possible the traffic impacts. The safety of the motoring public and our people is always TDOT’s top priority. The department has been committed to responding to all emails and calls, and questions about the project. We regularly update the project website, and send quarterly newsletters. Also, the project manager attends Bordeaux business meetings when invited to discuss project updates. We are committed to delivering this project to the community and want to make sure all concerns are addressed. This is the first time we’ve heard from the NAACP about this project. We will be reaching out to those community leaders and are positive we can work together to resolve the issues. We have already contacted the contractor and we will be deploying our safety team to inspect the project and make sure everything is up to code.”

Others who use this roadway often say they understand construction is frustrating but believe this work is crucial to the community.

“This area has been asking for this road widening for years and years and years, and it will help and benefit the flow of traffic coming through here a lot smoother. Everybody just needs to be a little bit patient because the end result is going to be worth the hassle, " said Bernadette Minyard.

The NAACP said it is planning to meet with city officials about this work very soon. As for the project, it’s expected to be complete in Spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.